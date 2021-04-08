Terre Hill Outlet has opened in Terre Hill with clothing, shoes and other general merchandise.

The new store at 125B W. Main St. occupies a roughly 3,600-square foot space next to Wood Creations that was recently occupied by a screen printing company.

Terre Hill Outlet sells brand name men’s and women’s clothing and shoes as well as housewares and toys. The store is owned by Qasim Zia, who previously worked in the clothing business in England and whose father-in-law, Shabir “Jeff” Sadiq has owned the Sunoco in Terre Hill for 16 years.