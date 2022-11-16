In Manheim Township’s Richmond Square, Maize Mexican Cantina is set to become another location for Tequila Mexican Grill & Bar.

Maize Mexican Cantina closed Nov. 13 and the spot will reopen sometime next month as a new location for Tequila Mexican Grill & Bar, a Mexican-themed restaurant that operates along Rohrerstown Road in East Hempfield Township.

The owners of Tequila Mexican Grill will run the 109 Richmond Square restaurant under a management agreement with Mick Owens, owner of Maize Mexican Cantina. A post on the Maize Mexican Cantina Facebook page said the change was made due to “our desire to focus solely on Mick’s All American Pub.”

Along with his wife, Stephanie, Owens has Mick’s All American Pub locations in Lititz, Mount Joy and Willow Street. They also recently opened a Mick’s All American Pub in Cornwall Commons, just south of Lebanon city.

Maize Mexican Cantina opened in October 2018 in a 5,000-square-foot corner restaurant space in Richmond Square, a retail and residential development at Fruitville Pike and Route 272. It featured a menu that included burritos, fajitas and tacos. The space had previously been home to Firepit Kitchen + Bar.

Siblings Sisly and Gerardo Ramirez opened Tequila Mexican Grill in August 2020 at 805A Rohrerstown, a spot just north of Marietta Pike. The restaurant features a variety of traditional Mexican dishes and also offers custom-baked cakes for a variety of occasions. The restaurant subsequently secured a liquor license and now offers a range of beer, wine and cocktails.

The new Tequila Mexican Grill will offer a slightly expanded menu from what is available in East Hempfield, Gerardo Ramirez said. The management agreement that allows them to open the restaurant also gives them the option to eventually buy the restaurant, something Ramirez said they hope to do.