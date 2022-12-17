Tequila Mexican Grill & Bar, a Mexican themed restaurant with a location in East Hempfield Township, has opened its second restaurant in Manheim Township.

The new location at 109 Richmond Square replaces Maize Mexican Cantina, which closed in mid-November. Tequila Mexican Grill is owned by siblings Sisly and Gerardo Ramirez, who opened their first restaurant in August 2020 at 805A Rohrerstown Road, a spot just north of Marietta Pike.

Tequila Mexican Grill & Bar features fajitas, burritos, chimichangas and other Mexican dishes as well as traditional Mexican pastries. The new restaurant in Richmond Square offers a slightly expanded menu from what’s available in East Hempfield Township.

The Ramirezes operate their new restaurant under a management agreement with Mick Owens, who owned Maize Mexican Cantina along with four Mick’s All-American Pub locations. Owens said he closed Maize Mexican Cantina so he could concentrate on his other restaurants.

Maize Mexican Cantina opened in October 2018 in a 5,000-square-foot corner restaurant space in Richmond Square, a retail and residential development at Fruitville Pike and Route 272. It featured a menu that included burritos, fajitas and tacos. The space had previously been home to Firepit Kitchen + Bar.

