Claire’s is opening a new store this week at Tanger Outlets in East Lampeter Township.

The trendy retailer of clothes, jewelry, accessories and toys for girls is debuting Friday at the Route 30 shopping center. The 1,300-square-foot store will be near the shopper services center on the west side of the outlet center.

Claire’s operates 2,300 stores in North America and Europe and also has 190 ICING stores in North America. Claire’s also has a Lancaster County store at Park City Center.

Claire’s is primarily owned by Elliott Management Group and Monarch Alternative Capital, private equity groups that bought the company after it emerged from a bankruptcy reorganization in 2018.