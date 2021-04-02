With the closing of its cookie bake shop at Lancaster Marketplace, Taylor Chip has now opened two new locations.

Last week, Taylor Chip opened a small retail shop at bakery in Manheim Township at 1573 Manheim Pike and a production facility in Intercourse at 23 Center St.

Along Manheim Pike, Taylor Chip takes a 1,400-square-foot spot that is the former home of Cinnaholic, which is moving to a new spot at 1831 Oregon Pike, the former home of Plum Street Gourmet.

In Intercourse, Taylor Chip takes over the former home of Fox’s Pizza Den. Taylor Chip will use most of the former pizza shop for production, although there will eventually be a small retail area as well as customer seating on a deck.

Owned by Doug and Sara Taylor, Taylor Chip was an original tenant at Lancaster Marketplace, which opened in 2018. The vendor marketplace is closing because a new, yet-to-be-announced tenant will be taking over the entire space.

Taylor Chip Addresses: 1573 Manheim Pike, Lancaster; 23 Center St., Intercourse. Intercourse hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Manheim Pike hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Info.: taylorchip.com, facebook.com/taylorchipcc.