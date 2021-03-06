Taylor Chip will be opening two new locations for its cookie bake shop as it closes its stand at Lancaster Marketplace.

The cookie bakery plans to open a retail shop and small bakery at 1573 Manheim Pike by the beginning of April. A new production facility at 23 Center St., Intercourse, will begin operating this month, with a small retail area to follow shortly.

Owned by Doug and Sara Taylor, Taylor Chip was an original tenant at Lancaster Marketplace, which opened in 2018.

Doug Taylor said the Manheim Pike location was chosen because it is close to the current spot in Lancaster Marketplace, which will stay open until the move. In the 1,400-square-foot spot in Granite Run Square shopping center, Taylor Chip will be replacing Cinnaholic, which is slated to open soon in a new spot at 1831 Oregon Pike, the former home of Plum Street Gourmet.

In Intercourse, Taylor Chip will take over a spot that is the former home of Fox’s Pizza Den. Taylor Chip will use most of the former pizza shop for production, although there will eventually be a small retail area as well as customer seating on a deck.

The moves represent a significant expansion for Taylor Chip, which hopes to hire 30 new employees for what had been a roughly 20-person operation.