The owner of Tabarek International Foods has opened a Middle Eastern restaurant near her Lancaster city grocery store.

Tanzeel International Restaurant has opened at 798 E. New Holland Ave., taking a spot behind Turkey Hill in Grandview Plaza that is the former restaurant home for Upohar, an international foods restaurant that now only does catering out of a nearby commercial kitchen.

Tanzeel International Restaurant offers shawarma, shish kebab and falafel sandwiches and platters and also features a buffet of hot foods. Owner Hana Ali previously sold some sandwiches at her grocery store in the same shopping center and said she decided to expand into the restaurant space when it became available.

Tanzeel International Restaurant has a main dining room where there is seating for around 50 as well as two smaller lounge rooms where customers can sit on cushions on the floor or low cushions in a traditional Middle Eastern style.

At the shopping center, Tanzeel International Restaurant is on one side of Domino’s Pizza and Tabarek International Food is on the other. Ali also has a Tabarek International Food store at Park City Center.