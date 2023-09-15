Tall Pines Distillery, which has a distillery and restaurant in Somerset County, has opened a new taproom in Manor Township.

Tall Pines Distillery occupies a spot in the Village Center at Mountville, an office and retail center just south of Route 462 at the border of Mountville Borough. Tall Pines Distillery takes a 2,500-square-foot space at 149 Oakridge Drive that previously was the home of Milano Pizza & Pasta.

The new taproom, which has seating for around 60, hosts food trucks and offers some snacks. A full menu that includes burgers and wings is expected to be available in November, once work is completed on a kitchen.

Tall Pines Distillery features around 30 flavors of corn moonshine as well as bourbon, rum and maple rye whiskey. It also offers moonshine slushies for takeout.

Tall Pines Distillery is owned by Keith and Lisa Welch, who opened their distillery in 2016 in Salisbury, a small town near the Maryland border. The Welches also have a taproom in Pineville, Missouri.