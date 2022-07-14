A new Taco Bell has opened near routes 283 and 230 in Rapho Township, taking a spot next to Sheetz where work on a Starbucks is also underway.

The Taco Bell at 1580 Strickler Road features double drive-thru lanes as well as inside seating for around 50 in addition to a covered patio seating for nearly 20. It is the latest design for the fast-food chain serving Mexican-inspired foods. Taco Bell is a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, which also owns Pizza Hut and KFC.

The 2,700-square-foot Taco Bell is connected via a driveway to Sheetz and is across Strickler Road from the Donegal Square shopping center. The restaurant is operated by Summerwood Corp., a Conshohocken-based franchisee that bought the 2-acre property in 2020 for $675,000.

A Starbucks is also being built on the property next to the new Taco Bell. A Starbucks representative said the location is expected to open in August.