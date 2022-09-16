Editor's note: the headline for this story previously misidentified the former location of the Taco Bell as being from Mount Joy instead of Mount Joy Township.

Taco Bell has opened a location at 825 S. Market St. in Elizabethtown in the space formerly occupied by Ella’s Place.

The fast-food restaurant relocated from its previous spot at 1551 S. Market St. in Mount Joy Township.

Ella’s Place, a family restaurant, closed in April. It had operated since 2012 at the spot which opened as a Hardee’s in 1993 and had also been the home of E-town Diner.

Summerwood Corp., a Conshohocken-based operator of Taco Bell restaurants, bought the former Ella’s Place property in December 2019 for $1.15 million. Summerwood did not renew the restaurant’s lease after it expired at the end of April.