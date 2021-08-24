An early September opening is planned for the Taco Bell at the site of a former Pizza Hut in Lititz.

The 2,700-square-foot restaurant at Lititz Pike and Trolley Run Road replaces the Pizza Hut that closed there in May 2019 and was subsequently torn down. The new Taco Bell features dual drive-thru lanes and is the latest design for the fast-food chain serving Mexican-inspired foods.

The Taco Bell at 2 Trolley Drive will be operated by Summerwood Corp., a Conshohocken-based franchisee that operates more than 100 restaurants including KFC, Pizza Hut and Burger King. Taco Bell is a subsidiary of Yum! Brands which also owns Pizza Hut and KFC.