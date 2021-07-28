The owners of Sweet Legacy Gourmet are selling their Lititz candy and bake shop to focus on their other two downtown stores and future ventures.

Matt and Amy Tamulis are grateful for customers who gave Sweet Legacy its best year ever, despite the pandemic. But they have decided to move on from the shop they lovingly nurtured for 10 years. Matt said they have accomplished what they had wanted to in the town they love.

“We’re ready for the next challenge,” he said.

Matt said a collaborative of people would love to see a European-style market downtown.

“We’re always thinking about Lititz and how we can make Lititz a little better,” Tamulis said.

As the couple awaits Sweet Legacy’s sale, they will continue working hard both there and at their other East Main Street shops.

“We have three businesses in downtown. We love each and every one of them,” Tamulis said.

Tamulis said they be choosy in selecting the buyer who will continue Sweet Legacy, where the aromas of freshly baked cookies and handmade fudge mingle “We are looking for a good fit,” he said. “Hopefully, we can find the right person.”

Why sell a business at the top of its game? He said a friend of theirs explained it best.

She called the couple “dream builders” who start a small business, make it successful and then sell it to someone who wants that very dream.

“We’re not going anywhere,” Tamulis said. “Sweet Legacy’s not going anywhere.”

The sales price is listed at $250,000 through Realtor Jason Burkholder. Tamulis said there has been much interest.

The couple is seeking a buyer who will establish relationships with other downtown business owners and who will use quality ingredients in their creations.

“We’re really looking for someone to come in and continue that legacy,” Tamulis said.

The sale includes the business name, recipes, customer base, contacts, equipment, stock, training, materials, online presence, proprietary intellectual property and the transfer of the storefront lease.

He said Sweet Legacy enabled customers to help celebrate success with a treat or to provide them with a pick-meup on a not-so-great day.

“I love just being part of the community,” Tamulis said.

It is easy to spot a customer carrying the shop’s signature teal paper bag. Matt credits his wife for that idea.

Amy, 36, is a third-generation candymaker whose family operated Lennon’s fudge. The couple plan to offer training and advice to their successor.

“It’s definitely a place you have to like to be,” Matt Tamulis said. It is more than a 40hour workweek to create the fudge, cookies, chocolate covered pretzels and salted caramels. The shop has an online presence as well.

“I’m in the shop 60 to 70 hours a week. It’s definitely a labor of love,” Tamulis said.

Matt, 44, said selling Sweet Legacy will allow them to focus on nearby Gus & Ruby’s Pet Outfitters, named for their four-legged family members. It is a give-back store that donates a portion of each sale to animal organizations The couple’s other shop is Legacy Collective, which features apparel, home goods, jewelry and other items.

“Lititz just keeps getting busier,” he said. He credits Venture Lititz with planning so many events that bring people to town.

Tamulis said he and Amy are foodies who enjoy their own creations and sweets from other shops.

“It never gets old,” he said. And if a cookie is imperfect, he has a solution.

“I’m gonna eat that broken cookie.”

Bonnie Adams is a correspondent for the Lititz Record Express. She welcomes comments and story ideas at bonniebadams@ yahoo.com.