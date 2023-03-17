The owner of a sushi buffet in Mechanicsburg is expanding with a second location in East Lampeter Township.

Sushi Heaven, a full-service Japanese restaurant that features an all-you-can-eat buffet, will open Monday, March 20, in the Shops at Rockvale. Sushi Heaven will occupy a restaurant space along Route 30 at the eastern edge of the outlet that is the former home of Ruby Tuesday, which closed in September 2019.

Sushi Heaven features a wide variety of sushi but also includes well as fried rice and noodle dishes, hibachi, and soups and salads. The restaurant is owned by Heng Fei Hu.

MORE: Ruby Tuesday closes restaurant in the Shops at Rockvale

MORE: Rockvale Diner closes at The Shops at Rockvale, adding to vacancies at struggling center

MORE: More housing added for Shops at Rockvale redevelopment; here's what's next