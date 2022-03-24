A small East Hempfield Township restaurant that served subs and beer for more than two decades is now closed.

Subs & Six Packs, located at 2645 Columbia Ave., closed earlier this month after more than 22 years.

“It is with much sadness we have announced the closing of our store. Legislative changes and COVID were a one-two punch we could not survive,” read a Facebook post announcing the closure of the restaurant that featured cheesesteaks and 500-plus varieties of beer. The last day was March 19.

Owner Barry Greiner did not return a message left seeking more details on the closure.

Before it was Subs & Six Packs, the shop was Quick 6/Sub City Sub Shop, which was opened in 1996 by Richard Herman, a York businessman who has several other sub shops in the region. Within several years, it was operating as Subs & Six Packs.

The site opened as Shorty Mack’s in 1959. It became Smokin Jake’s in 1989 then several years later became a Porky’s restaurant, which closed in 1994.