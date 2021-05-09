Stubby’s Bar & Grille has opened a second location at the former Manheim Township home of Charcoals Bar & Grill, which closed in November 2020.

Owners Claude Bradley and Jack Depew bought the restaurant at 701 Olde Hickory Road for an undisclosed price before renovating it for the new Stubby’s, which opened April 26. They declined to discuss any details of the restaurant, saying they didn’t want the publicity because “given the current staffing situations we are trying not to overwhelm our staff.”

In 2004, Bradley and Depew opened Stubby’s at 254 E. Frederick St. following renovation of what had been Portofino Italian Ristorante, which Depew owned. Stubby’s is a sports bar that features a menu of pizza, burgers and subs.

Charcoals opened in 2015 after extensive renovations to a spot that had previously been a pharmacy. It was subsequently expanded with an outdoor seating area that features its own bar.

Charcoal’s was owned by John Katras, who also owns Alley Kat and Juke Box in Lancaster as well as Mosby’s Pub in Mount Joy. Katras said he sold now because he wants to downsize, adding the sale was not related to the coronavirus pandemic.