Stonehouse Collective is slated to open next month in a historic stone house on State Street in Quarryville.

The vendor marketplace will set up shop at 247 W. State St., a circa-1850 building that is the former home of Stone House Traditions, a gift shop that closed more than 10 years ago. The marketplace will span roughly 1,600 square feet on the first and second floor.

Stonehouse Collective is owned and operated by Lindsay Fritz and Betsy Trimble. Trimble is the owner of Lampeter Corner Boutique, which opened in March at 1702 Lampeter Road in West Lampeter Township. Fritz is the owner of Linden Tree Market, which sells candles, signs and home decor at Lampeter Corner Boutique.

Fritz said they plan to have 45-plus local vendors offering a variety of handmade products including art, jewelry and home goods. Vendors are still being recruited, Fritz said.

STONEHOUSE COLLECTIVE Address: 247 W. State St., Quarryville Expected Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday Expected opening: Thursday, Sept. 1. Info.: 717-340-2401, facebook.com/StoneHouseCollectivePA