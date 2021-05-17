Stauffers of Kissel Hill is opening its Mount Joy grocery store Wednesday following a renovation of a former Darrenkamp's.

The new Stauffers Fresh Foods at 945 E. Main St. is the third Lancaster County location for the grocer which began in 1932 with a roadside stand near Lititz and also has stores in Lititz and Rohrerstown.

The Mount Joy store features produce, deli, seafood and bakery departments as well as a selection of organic and bulk foods. It offers online grocery ordering for pickup and delivery and will begin offering seasonal events under a tent in mid-summer. The 45,000-square-foot store will operate with more than 100 employees

“We couldn't be more thankful for our customers, team members, and leadership that made this new store possible, and we’re very excited to bring the Stauffers Fresh Foods experience to Mount Joy and the surrounding communities,” said Eric Stauffer, chief operating officer of Stauffers Fresh Foods.

The store opens at 10 a.m. Wednesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Its operating hours are 7 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.

Stauffers announced plans last October to renovate and update the former Darrenkamps for its new store. A Stauffers spokeswoman decline to estimate the project's cost.

The former Darrenkamp’s in Mount Joy Square was one of four for the family-owned grocery store chain which closed all of its locations in November 2018. The Darrenkamp’s store in Willow Street reopened as a Giant later that month and the one in Etters, York County, now operates as a Karns Food Store. The former Elizabethtown Darrenkamp's remains vacant.