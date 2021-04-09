A sign was installed this week at the former Darrenkamp’s in Mount Joy, which is slated to open sometime in May as a new Stauffers of Kissel Hill grocery store.

The former Darrenkamp’s at 945 E. Main St. was one of four for the family-owned grocery store chain which closed all of its locations in November 2018. Stauffers, which has stores in Lititz and Rohrerstown, announced plans last October to renovate and update the 45,000-square-foot space for its newest full-service grocery store.

Stauffers said at that time that it expects to operate its new store in the leased space with around 120 employees. The full-service grocery store is expected to include produce, deli, seafood and bakery departments as well as a selection of organic and bulk foods. It is also expected to offer online grocery ordering for pickup and delivery as well as seasonal food events under a tent.