A Manheim Township sports bar that has been closed since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020 is reopening next with a new operator.

The Station House Tavern & Sports Bar at 1335 Fruitville Pike, which is slated to reopen Friday, March 10, will maintain its décor and sports theme under Kayla Pagan, a longtime restaurant business worker who comes from a family of restaurateurs.

To prepare for opening, Pagan said she has freshened up The Station House and added some menu items but is otherwise maintaining the sports theme of the 125-seat restaurant. Pagan’s grandfather, Luis Pagan, once owned a local 7-Eleven as well as Highland Family Restaurant in Mountville. Her uncle, Doug Pagan, owns Highland Pizzeria in Manheim Township.

Pagan is leasing the space for Station House from Mark Will, Craig Hasson and Michael Gaudino, a group of local investors who bought the property in October for $1.2 million after previously buying its liquor license. The property and liquor license had been owned by Jason Brandt, who helped open The Station House in 2011 in what had formerly been Café Chuckles.

STATION HOUSE TAVERN & SPORTS BAR Address: 1335 Fruitville Pike, Manheim Township Hours: 11 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday through Saturday Info: 717-621-2941, “The Station House Sports Bar & Tavern” on Facebook

