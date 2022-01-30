After more than three years of planning and construction, Starview Brews has opened in Columbia.

The new brewery operates out of a 5,000-square-foot former tobacco warehouse at 224 Locust St. that was renovated in 2014 by Cimarron Properties, which owns Hinkle’s Restaurant along with numerous other properties in Columbia.

Starview Brews manager and co-owner Mike Knaub is a longtime homebrewer and beer judge from York who has won numerous awards for his recipes. Along with co-owner Mike Keller, Knaub oversaw the installation of beermaking equipment and construction of a bar and dining area at the brewery where there is seating for around 90, including at a 30-seat bar.

Starview Brews is opening with five beers and hopes to eventually expand to 10. Varieties include Columbia Red IPA, Long Level Lager and Chickie’s Rock Cream Ale. There will also be other PA-produced beer, wine and mixed drinks as well as some snacks. A food menu featuring soup, flatbread pizza and sandwiches will be rolled out by mid-March.