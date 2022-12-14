A new Starbucks is coming to East Lampeter Township, taking a spot in Greenfield near the Route 30 exit.

Starbucks has signed a lease for a new, 2,500-square foot restaurant to be built at 525 Greenfield Road, according to High Real Estate Group, whose affiliate High Associates Ltd. owns and manages the corporate and residential park.

The new Starbucks will be directly across the road from the Sheetz that opened in the summer of 2019. It will include a drive-thru lane and an outdoor patio with a pergola. Construction, which has just begun, is expected to wrap up in the summer of 2023.

“We’re thrilled for this new addition to the Greenfield community,” Mike Lorelli, senior vice president of commercial asset management for High Associates, said in a news release announcing the new Starbucks. “A high-quality coffee shop is the most frequently requested amenity by all stakeholders in Greenfield, and we’re happy we can bring it to fruition.”

Like other Starbucks, the Greenfield restaurant will feature a variety of coffee drinks as well as baked goods and sandwiches.

There are currently 18 Starbucks locations in Lancaster County, with the most recent one having opened in August beside a Sheetz just east of Mount Joy. Of the other Starbucks, 11 are other stand-alone restaurants and five are inside Giant or Target stores. There’s also one at a Pennsylvania Turnpike rest stop near Bowmansville.