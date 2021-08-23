A new Starbucks has opened near Weis Markets in Gap.

The Seattle-based coffee giant occupies a 2,100-square-foot building next to a Verizon store at 5360 Lincoln Hwy. The café along Route 30 features a drive-thru and operates with 25 employees.

The new Starbucks in the Village at Gap shopping center is the 16th Lancaster County location for the coffee retailer, which includes locations inside other retailers. Like other Starbucks, the Gap store features a variety of coffee drinks as well as baked goods and sandwiches.