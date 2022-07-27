Spring House Brewing Company is planning a new Lancaster city brewpub that will replace its city taproom on West King Street.

Spring House’s yet-to-be-named brewpub will take the place of the Alley Kat restaurant and bar at 30 W. Lemon St., which closed July 17. With the opening of the new brewpub, Spring House plans to close its taproom at 25 W. King St.

Spring House is owned by brothers Matt and Greg Keasey, who bought the Alley Kat property July 22 for $550,000. Matt Keasey said they hope to open in October following some renovations that will include installing overhead doors on the Lemon Street side of the bar and raising the ceiling.

Matt Keasey said they are still working on the specifics of what he said will be a menu of “upscale bar food.” He said they are moving out of 25 W. King St. because it is only a leased space where the options for the kitchen are limited. On Lemon Street, they will own the building and have a much larger kitchen, he said.

Operating with a brewery license, the new brewpub will feature Spring House beer as well Pennsylvania-made wine and spirits.

Keasey said they hope to sell the West King Street taproom and, depending on when a buyer is found, could wind up closing it early or running it at the same time as the new brewpub on Lemon Street.

Begun in 2007 out of a converted barn in Conestoga, Spring House moved its brewing operations in 2015 to Lancaster city where it renovated a former warehouse at 209 Hazel St. for a brewery and restaurant. The Lancaster city taproom on West King Street opened in 2010, and Spring House Brewing Company Tavern opened last fall in Strasburg.

The 70-seat Alley Kat opened in 2003 in what had previously been Jamie’s Place and before that was the longtime home of Cassidy’s Tavern. The Alley Kat expanded on those restaurants by incorporating space in a house next door.

Alley Kat owner John Katras originally had two partners in the restaurant whose name was derived from part of his own last name and its location at the corner of narrow Market Street.