Lancaster-based Spring House Brewing Company has expanded to Strasburg with a new tavern that opened Monday just off the square.

Situated at 8-10 E. Main St., Spring House Brewing Company Tavern exclusively features beer from Spring House while also offering some Pennsylvania-made wine and spirits.

Food is provided by Black Goat Gastropub, which does the food for the brewery’s taproom at 25 W. King St. The Strasburg menu includes wings, nachos and fries as well as burgers, cheesesteaks and a pork barbeque sandwich.

The circa-1801 building once housed a tavern and in modern times had been home to a video store, gift shop and antiques store. It had recently been declared a blighted property and was acquired in 2019 by the Redevelopment Authority of Lancaster County which also sold it that year to an investor who rehabbed the building.

Spring House is leasing space for the restaurant and oversaw renovations that installed a kitchen, added an L-shaped bar with a dozen seats, and created two small dining rooms. There’s inside seating for around 50 as well as two tables out front. In addition, there are four tables at a patio out back that will be landscaped before next spring.

Begun in 2007 out of a converted barn in Conestoga, Spring House moved its brewing operations in 2015 to Lancaster city where it renovated a former warehouse at 209 Hazel St. for a brewery and restaurant. The Lancaster city taproom on West King Street opened in 2010.

Spring House is owned by brothers Matt and Greg Keasey. The Keaseys said they had long considered adding a Strasburg location and like that their new spot moves them beyond Lancaster city while giving them a location that can appeal to visitors to the nearby Strasburg Rail Road.