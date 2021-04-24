Lancaster-based Spring House Brewing Company is making plans for a new taproom/restaurant in Strasburg.

Contingent on Strasburg zoning hearing board’s approval of some parking requirements, Spring House Brewing Co. Tavern will debut by early summer at 8-10 E. Main St., a circa-1801 building that once housed a tavern.

Renovations have been planned that will install a kitchen and create an inside seating area for around 50, with room for another 30 outside.

The new tavern will exclusively offer beer from Spring House along with some Pennsylvania-made wine and spirits. Food for Spring House Brewing Co. Tavern will be provided by Black Goat Gastropub, which does the food for the brewery’s taproom at 25 W. King St. where the menu includes sandwiches, wings and fries.

Begun in 2007 out of a converted barn in Conestoga, Spring House moved its brewing operations in 2015 to 209 Hazel St., where it also has a restaurant. It is owned by brothers Matt and Greg Keasey.