The owner of a coffee and bake shop in Southern Market is planning a second location on the city’s East Side.

Jessie Tuno, owner of Butter and Bean, plans to open a new 30-seat eatery serving breakfast and lunch early next year, inside a converted warehouse at 324 E. Walnut St. in Lancaster city. The spot is the former home of Anita’s on Walnut Café & Bakery.

Butter and Bean’s second location will feature favorites from Tuno’s coffee shop, like butter lattes and bacon, egg and cheese pastries, along with an expanded menu. She plans to add breakfast sandwiches and scrambled egg bowls, as well as a lunch menu with paninis, flatbread pizzas, salads and soups.

The new restaurant will also cater to diners on the go. It will have reserved parking spots for curbside pickup. Customers picking up breakfast on the way to work will also be able to get lunch items to go.

Tuno plans to continue operating her location in the Southern Market Food Hall, 100 S. Queen St., which opened in January.

A full restaurant serving breakfast and lunch was something she wanted to do since before opening her coffee shop. She credited Southern Market with giving her the opportunity to develop her business before opening a standalone location.

The projected opening date is in late February or March.