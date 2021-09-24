A soul-food restaurant, Soul Sensations, has opened in the former Caribbean Breeze location at 3441 Columbia Ave., across the street from Leisure Lanes bowling and miniature golf.

The restaurant offers chicken legs, breasts, wings and tenders, ribs, turkey wings, baked salmon and fried fish as main dishes. Side orders include yams, collard greens, string beans, cabbage, potato salad, macaroni and cheese, and rice and gravy.

Staffed with eight employees, Soul Sensations seats 60 indoors and 24 outdoors. Its owner is Patricia Corley.

The restaurant spot was the longtime home of Midway Hotel, which became Newsy’s Bar & Steakhouse in 2011. It was subsequently occupied by Austin Ray’s Bar & Grill.