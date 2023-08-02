Sophie Stargazer Boutique, a women’s clothing store that opened 10 years ago in Lancaster city, will be closing in late August and then be replaced by vintage shop Redeux Vintage.

After she closes her 323 N. Queen St. shop, Sophie Stargazer owner Kristin Young plans to continue – at least through the end of the year - as an online shop that will host twice-monthly pop-up sales at The Pop-Up Shop, a daily rental storefront at 354 N. Queen St.

Young said she’s planning for Aug. 27 to be the last day at her own store.

Young originally opened Sophie Stargazer in 2013 at 149 E. King St. and then moved to her current, roughly 1,100-square-foot location in 2017. Young said she is closing the store now because she’s been getting more work as a costume designer and wants to be able to spend more time with her young son.

Redeux Vintage, which has a second-floor space at 17 N. Prince St., will be moving to the 323 N. Queen St. shop after Sophie Stargazer closes.

Redeux Vintage specializes in streetwear from the 1980s and 1990s as well as home decor from the 1960s through the 1990s. It is owned by Alexandra and Avery Deveo who opened in Lancaster in 2018.

