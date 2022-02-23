Son’s Ice Cream, which has shops in East Petersburg and Quarryville, won’t be reopening its Strasburg location.

Situated in part of the former Swan Hotel at 2 Miller Street, Son’s debuted in March 2020 as a takeout ice cream spot with some outside seating. It featured soft-serve ice cream, Italian ice and milkshakes.

“It’s with incredible sadness that we have made the very hard decision to close the doors to our Strasburg location. … Extreme rise in costs as well as the difficulty of finding reliable staff has greatly influenced this decision,” read a Feb. 18 Facebook post announcing the change.

Scott Mencer, who founded the ice cream shop that is now run by his daughter, Sherry Fleischut, said they actually would reopen the Strasburg shop if they found someone who could run it. Otherwise, he said they will try to sell.

“Everything is up in the air at the moment. If we found the right help we’d reopen if not we’ll sell, if we sell it would not be called Son’s,” Mencer said.

The Son’s location in East Petersburg at 1991 Miller Road opened for the season Feb. 18. The Quarryville location at 319 W. State St. opens Friday, March 4.