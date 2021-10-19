An Oklahoma City-based restaurant operator has reopened the last of the three Sonic restaurants in Lancaster County that shut down last winter.

The Sonic restaurant in Mount Joy at 855 E. Main St. reopened late last week, a revival that follows the reopening in July of Sonic restaurants in Brownstown and East Lampeter Township. All three locations had closed in December 2020 after their prior owner, a Malvern businessman, was unable to find a buyer for the restaurants which had opened between 2006 and 2008, beginning with the one in Brownstown.

SOAR QSR recently bought ten idled Sonics, including the three in Lancaster County. Ron Parikh, a principal in CMG Companies, parent company of SOAR QSR, estimated the company spent $150,000 to $175,000 to update the parking lot, canopy, canopy, signage, parking stalls and drive-thru at the Mount Joy restaurant.

The Mount Joy restaurant initially opened with only the drive-thru, but Parikh said he expected the drive-in stalls to reopen by next week. The restaurant will be staffed by around 30 people.

Sonic, which has 3,500 restaurants in the U.S., specializes in burgers, sandwiches and frozen drinks. Customers can park in drive-in stalls and push a button to place their order. Carhops, usually on roller skates, deliver the orders.

Sonic is owned by Inspire Brands, whose other restaurants include Arby’s, Baskin-Robbins, Buffalo Wild Wings, Dunkin’, Jimmy John’s and Rusty Taco.