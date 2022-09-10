Six Feet Under Games, an Earl Township store that sells a variety of tabletop games, will be moving next spring to a new, larger space in Salisbury Township.

Six Feet Under Games plans to open May 1 at 5360 Lincoln Highway East, taking a 7,100-square-foot retail spot in the Village at Gap, the Weis-anchored shopping center near routes 30 and 41. The current store in Brookshire Plaza at 844 W. Main St. spans 4,100 square feet.

Six Feet Under Games features board games, card games and role-playing games. Owner Susan Waldbiesser said the extra space will allow her to expand the game selection and provide more room for hosting tournaments and other gaming events.

Six Feet Under Games originally opened in 2004 near the Shops at Rockvale then moved in 2006 to its current location. Waldbiesser says she plans to close her Earl Township store two weeks before the move to Gap.

Six Feet Under Games Current address: 844 W. Main St., Earl Township New address: 5360 Lincoln Highway East, Salisbury Township Planned opening at new site: May 1, 2023 Info.: 717-351-0359, sixfeetundergames.com, facebook.com/SixFeetUnderGames