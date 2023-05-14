After moving from its longtime store in Earl Township, Six Feet Under Games has debuted in a new, larger space in Salisbury Township.

Six Feet Under Games is now open at 5360 Lincoln Highway East, taking a 7,100-square-foot retail spot in the Village at Gap, the Weis-anchored shopping center near routes 30 and 41. The previous store at Brookshire Plaza at 844 W. Main St. spanned 4,100 square feet.

The Salisbury Township store features board games, card games and role-playing games. Owner Susan Waldbiesser said the extra space allows her to expand the game selection and provide more room for hosting tournaments and other gaming events.

Six Feet Under Games originally opened in 2004 near the Shops at Rockvale then moved in 2006 to Earl Township.

Six Feet Under Games Address: 5360 Lincoln Highway East, Salisbury Township. Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday. Info: 717-351-0359, sixfeetundergames.com, facebook.com/SixFeetUnderGames.