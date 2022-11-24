Silantra Asian Street Kitchen, which has a restaurant in downtown Lancaster and recently opened a second restaurant just outside York, is now planning for a location in Manheim Township.

Expected to open by late December, the new Silantra will take a space at 1917 Fruitville Pike that’s the former home of Neato Burrito, a burrito chain with five Harrisburg area restaurants that closed its lone Lancaster location in March.

Silantra owners Sam and Cindy Guo opened their first restaurant in 2015 at 101 E. King St. where they replaced Red Rose restaurant. Over the summer they opened a second location in West Manchester Town Center, a shopping center just west of York.

Silantra offers its Asian-inspired food cafeteria-style, with customers choosing components of their meal as they move along a line. Customers can create rice or salad bowls that come with a protein, vegetables and sauces. Another option is to have their selections wrapped in a scallion pancake.

The new restaurant will have beer on tap through a partnership with Cartel Brewing + Blending, a Manheim Township brewery where Sam Guo is a minority owner.