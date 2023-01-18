Silantra2.jpg

Silantra Asian Street Kitchen is replacing Neato Burrito along Fruitville Pike in Manheim Township. 

 Silantra Asian Street Kitchen

Silantra Asian Street Kitchen, which has restaurants in downtown Lancaster and near York, is opening a new location Saturday, Jan. 21, in Manheim Township.

The newest Silantra at 1917 Fruitville Pike replaces Neato Burrito, a burrito chain with five Harrisburg-area restaurants that closed its lone Lancaster County location in March 2022.

Silantra offers its Asian-inspired food cafeteria-style, with customers choosing components of their meals as they move along a line. Customers can create rice or salad bowls that come with a protein, vegetables and sauces. Another option is to have their selections wrapped in a scallion pancake.

Silantra owners Sam and Cindy Guo opened their first restaurant in 2015 at 101 E. King St., replacing Red Rose restaurant. Last summer they opened a second location in West Manchester Town Center, a shopping center just west of York.

The new Manheim Township restaurant will eventually have beer on tap through a partnership with Cartel Brewing + Blending, a Manheim Township brewery where Sam Guo is a minority owner. Guo estimated the beer service will begin in a month, pending receiving necessary approvals from the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board.

