Silantra Asian Street Kitchen, which has restaurants in downtown Lancaster and near York, is opening a new location Saturday, Jan. 21, in Manheim Township.

The newest Silantra at 1917 Fruitville Pike replaces Neato Burrito, a burrito chain with five Harrisburg-area restaurants that closed its lone Lancaster County location in March 2022.

Silantra offers its Asian-inspired food cafeteria-style, with customers choosing components of their meals as they move along a line. Customers can create rice or salad bowls that come with a protein, vegetables and sauces. Another option is to have their selections wrapped in a scallion pancake.

Silantra owners Sam and Cindy Guo opened their first restaurant in 2015 at 101 E. King St., replacing Red Rose restaurant. Last summer they opened a second location in West Manchester Town Center, a shopping center just west of York.

The new Manheim Township restaurant will eventually have beer on tap through a partnership with Cartel Brewing + Blending, a Manheim Township brewery where Sam Guo is a minority owner. Guo estimated the beer service will begin in a month, pending receiving necessary approvals from the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board.

Silantra Asian Street Kitchen Address: 1917 Fruitville Pike, Manheim Township Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily Info: 717-696-5009, Silantra.co, facebook.com/silantraco