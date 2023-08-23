Sheetz.jpg

The Sheetz in East Hempfield Township at 1655 Rohrerstown Road is opening Monday, Aug. 28. 

Sheetz is opening a new store Monday, Aug. 28, in East Hempfield Township, the 18th Lancaster County location for the convenience store operator.

The newly built Sheetz at 1655 Rohrerstown Road takes a spot just off Route 283 at the intersection of Flory Mill and Rohrerstown roads. The 6,100-square-foot store has 12 fuel stations and will offer made-to-order food as well as beer and wine sales. 

The 2.4-acre property between Flory Mill Road and Buttonwood Drive is owned by Lancaster Motors and is being leased to Sheetz, according to county records. The property, across the street from a Speedway gas station, formerly housed AAA Motor Auto Sales and Lancaster Tractor & Equipment.

The Altoona-based convenience store operator opened its first Lancaster County store in 1996. It now has some 680 stores in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland.

