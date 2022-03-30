The Sheetz at Columbia Avenue and Centerville Road in East Hempfield Township reopens Thursday, three months after it was closed to be torn down and rebuilt.

The rebuilt Sheetz at 3101 Columbia Ave. is the same size as the old one but now has the convenience store operator’s latest design, as well as some inside seating. It also has added a liquor license although beer and wine sales won’t begin until the completion of some inspections by Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board.

The 4,700-square-foot convenience store opened in 2006 after the Altoona-based convenience store operator bought and then tore down the Kreider Dairy Farms Restaurant that had been there. The store is one of 17 Lancaster County locations for Sheetz.