A Sheetz convenience store is opening Thursday near Landisville.

The new, 6,000-square-foot store at 2149 State Road takes a spot across the road from Lancaster Medical Center, which is now being built by Penn State Health. The new hospital is expected to open in fall 2022.

The Sheetz, which will be open 24 hours a day, features a menu of made-to-order food alongside snacks and drinks. It will also sell beer. In addition, the Sheetz has drive-thru where customers can order anything inside the store, except lottery tickets and beer.

The Sheetz near Landisville will be the 17th Lancaster County store for the Altoona-based convenience store operator, which opened its first Lancaster County store in 1996. It operates more than 600 stores in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland.