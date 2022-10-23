After operating a temporary store over the holidays at Tanger Outlets, Ugg is now opening a permanent store at the Route 30 shopping center in East Lampeter Township.

Expected to open by the end of October, Ugg will take a 4,000-square-foot space between Sperry and Banana Republic Factory outlet at the southwest corner of the shopping center, the spot where it had its temporary store until January.

Ugg is a fashion retailer primarily known for its fleece-lined boots that also sells loungewear, blankets and accessories for men, women and children. Founded in California in 1978, it is now a division of Decker Brands, whose brands also include Teva, Hoka and Sanuk.