At The Crossings at Conestoga Creek shopping center in Manheim Township, burger-and-shake franchise Shake Shack is planning to open its first Lancaster County location.

Shake Shack is slated to open in "late 2022," according to High Real Estate Group which developed the Wegmans-anchored shopping center.

Shake Shack will take a 3,500-Square foot spot in a building that will be constructed just south of Starbucks, on the shopping center’s circular plaza. It will feature a drive-thru and 700-square-feet of exterior space.

At some 250 U.S. locations, New York-based Shake Shack features burgers, hot dogs and fries as well as shakes and frozen custard. Many Shake Shacks also sell beer and wine but alcohol sales are not planned for the Lancaster location. Shake Shack is a publicly traded company that began in 2001 as a New York City hot dog cart.