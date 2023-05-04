Shake Shack’s first Lancaster County location is slated to open later this month.

The burger-and-shake franchise will open a restaurant May 18 at The Crossings at Conestoga Creek, the Wegman’s-anchored shopping center across from Long’s Park.

A spokesperson for Shake Shack confirmed the opening date of the restaurant, which will occupy a 3,500-square-foot building constructed next to Starbucks. The restaurant at 1100 Christopher Place includes two drive-thru lanes as well as an outdoor seating area.

At some 250 U.S. locations, New York-based Shake Shack features burgers, hot dogs and fries as well as shakes and frozen custard. Many Shake Shacks also sell beer and wine, but alcohol sales are not planned for the Lancaster location. Shake Shack is a publicly traded company that began in 2001 as a New York City hot dog cart.