Semper Pie, a dessert shop specializing in cheesecakes, has opened in Brickerville.

The new shop at 2 E. 28th Division Highway takes a spot in Bricker Village, the Elizabeth Township retail center at routes 501 and 322 that’s anchored by the Brickerville House restaurant.

The new bake shop is the second location for Crystal and Kevin Murphy, who opened a Semper Pie in April 2021 in Boyertown, Berks County, where they live. Semper Pie initially only featured cheesecakes but has since expanded the menu to include cake pops, cake bites and cookies.

Typically, 10 to 15 cheesecake varieties are offered at a time, drawn from some 200 possible flavors that include the apple pie cheesecake that the couple made for a family Thanksgiving in 2020 that gave them the idea of opening a retail shop.

The roughly 750-square-foot shop in Brickerville has a few seats but is mostly a takeout location. All baking is done at the Boyertown shop at 14 S. Reading Ave.

The shop’s name is a reference to Kevin Murphy’s service with the U.S. Marines. The Marines’ motto is “Semper Fidelis,” Latin for “always faithful,” which is usually shortened to Semper Fi. The couple donates a portion of their proceeds to groups that help military veterans.

SEPMER PIE Address: 2 E. 28th Division Highway, Elizabeth Township Hours: Noon-6 p.m. every day except Tuesday Info: 484-995-6677, facebook.com/GivingBackByTheSlice