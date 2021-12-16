Sbarro has returned to the food court at Park City Center.

Sbarro, which features pizza by the slice along with stromboli, closed its former Park City location in 2014. The franchisees for the new mall location are Rocco Armocida and Anthony Armocida.

Gennaro and Carmela “Mama” Sbarro began Sbarro in 1956 with a single deli in Brooklyn before they began opening stand-alone restaurants that sold pizza by the slice, mostly in malls and airports. At one time, Sbarro had some 1,100 worldwide locations.

The Sbarro family sold the pizza chain in 2007 and it is now owned by New York based private equity firm MidOcean Partners. The company emerged in 2014 from its second bankruptcy reorganization in three years. It now has more than 600 worldwide locations.