Savoy Truffle, which previously had a bake stand at Southern Market, has moved to its own shop in Lancaster where it has expanded with a full cafe menu.

The new Savoy Truffle debuted last week in Suite 250 at 298 Harrisburg Ave., replacing Freinschaft Market in the Champion Forge Center.

Savoy Truffle opened at Southern Market in January with cakes, cupcakes and pies but soon also began selling hot dogs and grilled cheese sandwiches. With the move to a stand-alone location, owner Brittnie Jones has expanded to become a quick-service restaurant featuring sandwiches, fries and milkshakes along with cakes, cupcakes, pies and macarons.

Jones credits Southern Market incubator arrangement and shared kitchen for giving her the exposure that has allowed her to open her own space, adding that it helped her to realize she should sell more than just baked goods. In her own space with her own kitchen, Jones says she now has the room to fulfill her goal of having a restaurant with Philly-style sandwiches.

Savoy Truffle was one of the original food vendors at Southern Market when the Lancaster food hall debuted in late January. Savoy Truffle left Southern Market at the end of July and its spot there remains available.