In Lititz, Savory Gourmet and Renewal Kombucha have swapped next-door retail spaces on Broad Street.

By moving from 53 to 51 N. Broad St., Savory Gourmet has added about 40 percent more retail space, allowing it to add a greater variety of specialty cheeses and exotic meats, owner Bill McMahon said. A new cheese counter has also been added.

For Renewal Kombucha, relocating to a smaller space made sense since they moved their manufacturing and fermentation off-site and only needed enough space for their taps, explained owners Jessica Butzer and Michelle Ibberson. With more space for production of its namesake fermented iced tea, Renewal Kombucha can expand its wholesale business, Butzer and Ibberson said.

McMahon said the owners of the two businesses had been talking about the possibility of a move for about six months, saying their landlord cooperated to help make it happen.