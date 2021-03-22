Savannah Rae’s Catering has opened a coffee shop at its New Holland headquarters.

Savannah Rae’s Daily Grind at 127 E. Main St. features coffee drinks as well as cakes, pies, cookies, bread and other bakery items. There are some deli sandwiches and salads. There’s some outside seating at the shop which also sells items from the catering company, including jams, jellies and barbecue sauces.

The catering company and coffee shop are owned by Carmen and Mike Swinehart, along with their children Nick and Christina.

Savannah Rae's Daily Grind Address: 127 E. Main St., New Holland. Hours: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday, Info.: 717-681-7795, facebook.com/savannahraescatering.