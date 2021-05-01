The Sandwich Factory Sports Lounge in Neffsville recently opened a 70-seat space on the second floor with its own kitchen and bar. Dubbed The Factory Breakroom, the new space at the restaurant at 2520 Lititz Pike features eight overhead doors that can be opened to create a veritable outdoor deck.

The work is the culmination of two years of upgrades that also added 35 new parking spaces and expanded the downstairs dining room and bar, boosting capacity there from 120 to around 200. There’s also a new, private room with a pool table and seating for 15.

In all, the restaurant added 3,500 square feet of space to boost the size of its building to 9,000 square feet.

Owner Eric Perrone said the project gives customers a new option for outdoor-like dining in a space that can be closed off during colder months. Plus, it solves a perennial problem with parking at the restaurant, which features sandwiches, burgers and pizza.

Perrone estimated the work cost around $750,000.

SANDWICH FACTORY SPORTS LOUNGE Address: 2520 Lititz Pike. Hours: 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-2 a.m. Friday and Saturday Info.: 717-581-8180, thesandwichfactorysportslounge.com, “Sandwich Factory Sports Lounge” on Facebook.