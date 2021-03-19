Rutter’s has opened a new convenience store in Gap, the fifth Lancaster County location for the York-based convenience store operator.

The 10,200-square-foot store at 5267 Lincoln Highway takes a spot at routes 30 and 722 where it features made-to-order food as well as a grab-and-go items along with 14 fueling stations. The store, which also sells beer, has around 50 employees and is open 24 hours, daily.

The Gap store is the 79th location for York-based Rutter’s, which also has Lancaster County stores in Strasburg, Mountville, Marietta and Leola.