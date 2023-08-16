Reamstown-based Rural City Beer Co. is making plans to expand by opening a taproom in downtown Lancaster.

The new Rural City Beer Co. Taproom at 25 W. King St. will replace the Spring House Brewing Co. taproom which recently closed as Spring House continues to work on The Coffin Bar, a new location at 30 W. Lemon St.

Rural City Beer Co. is owned by brothers Ben and James Burton who debuted in Reamstown nearly two years ago by opening in what had previously been the Union Barrel Works Brewery at 6 N. Reamstown Road. The Burtons will continue to make beer in Reamstown and operate the 150-seat restaurant there.

Rural City also operates in the Warehouse District Beer Garden, a seasonal beer garden between Franklin & Marshall College and Clipper Magazine Stadium at 595 N. Charlotte St.

In downtown Lancaster, Rural City Beer will take over a spot next to Lancaster Central Market that has been a Spring House taproom since 2011. The 1,700-square-foot restaurant space, which has seating for about 50, features large windows that look onto King Street as well as across Market Street to Lancaster Central Market.

Rural City Beer said it hopes to open the new taproom by late September.