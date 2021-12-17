Two beermaking brothers have turned the former Union Barrel Works Brewery in Reamstown into Rural City Beer Co.

Ben and Nathan Burton recently opened the 150-seat brewpub at 6 N. Reamstown Road where they make and sell a variety of beers, including IPAs, sours, stouts and lagers. There’s also a “palesner,” which is a pale ale/pilsener combination.

The Burtons plan to eventually have around 10 of their own beers on tap. They will also feature Pennsylvania-made wine and spirits along with some craft cocktails. The food menu now includes charcuterie as well as chili and stew but may be expanded to include burgers and sandwiches.

The Burtons are currently leasing, but eventually plan to buy, the building and restaurant/beermaking equipment from Tom and Amy Rupp, who opened Union Barrel Works at the location in 2006. The brewpub, which closed in December 2020, was most recently operated by Grant and Chasy Fronheiser.

The circa-1911 building was originally Lesher’s Department Store and later Reamstown Garment Co. The first floor is a 150-seat restaurant that has a bar area in the front, a dining room in the back and beermaking equipment in the middle.

The Burton brothers are both Millersville University graduates who began as homebrewers and then got commercial experience at local breweries. Ben worked at Mad Chef Craft Brewing in East Petersburg and James worked at Swashbuckler Brewing Co. at Mount Hope Estate & Winery north of Manheim.