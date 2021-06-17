Earlier this month, Rosa Rosa Pizzeria took over food service at Spring House Brewing Co.’s Lancaster city brewpub, where it features personal pizzas made in a newly-built brick oven pizza.

Rosa Rosa, which has a restaurant at 1040 Harrisburg Pike, is leasing the kitchen space at the 209 Hazel St. brewpub where Spring House previously offered its own food menu. The new arrangement is similar to the one Spring House has at its taproom at 25 W. King St., where The Black Goat Gastropub does the food.

“Beer is our thing. We want to concentrate on good beer,” said Scott Richardson, Spring House’s director of operations and market development.

Operating as Fire & Wood, Rosa Rosa offers a food menu that features brick-oven pizzas alongside burgers, sandwich melts and ribs. There’s also chicken tenders, steam buns and salads. The businesses are branded separately at the restaurant, but food and drink are ordered and paid for together on one bill.

Richardson said Spring House originally hoped to open a satellite location inside Rosa Rosa’s Harrisburg Pike site. Those plans, which began before the coronavirus pandemic, were ultimately flipped, and the pizza shop has now opened inside the brewpub.

Rosa Rosa owner Angelo DiSomma said the pizza menu for Fire & Wood features traditional ingredients and gourmet styles such as those found in Naples, Italy. Spaghetti pizza, for example, will not be on the menu at Fire & Wood, although it remains a marquee item at the Harrisburg Pike pizza shop.

With its brewery license, Spring House can operate two satellite locations. By not opening a location at Rosa Rosa, Spring House could open somewhere else, an option that led to plans for Spring House Brewing Co. Tavern, which is slated to open this summer in Strasburg. Food there will be provided by Black Goat Gastropub.